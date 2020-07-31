Train crashes into a vehicle near 280 La Coma Road

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A train crashes into a vehicle right off of Highway 359.

The accident happened on Friday morning at 280 La Coma Road and Botello Road which is right off of Highway 359.

According to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office, the train crashed into a vehicle which was occupied by a woman and three children.

Authorities say they are being treated for minor injuries.

