Webb County discusses return to work policy

According to CDC, after 14 days and having three days of no symptoms you are allowed to return to work if needed.
Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina
Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -With the new CDC guidelines, many employers including those in Webb County are determining how their employees can return to work.

We told you this week how the county had voted on a procedure regarding their employees who tested positive.

According to CDC, after 14 days and having three days of no symptoms you are allowed to return to work if needed.

However, the county voted not to do that because they have enough staff working in their non-essential departments.

Judge Tano Tijerina spoke about certain exemptions of bringing employees back.

Tijerina says, “As far as our law enforcement, our sheriff’s, our constables, and others may need some people when they come in and out. So we gave them the opportunity for them to use them, to their discretion, if they need somebody. What I’m trying to say is there might be people that are still testing positive, who are asymptomatic but are still able to come back to work.”

Judge Tijerina said no other department is allowed to do the exemption except law enforcement.

