Zapata County reports 156 COVID-19 cases

Zapata County has seen an increase of 29 cases of COVID-19, their largest increase so far.
Zapata County
Zapata County
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Zapata County has seen an increase of 29 cases of COVID-19, the biggest increase they have seen so far.

That brings the total number of positives to 156.

Of those 29 news cases, three are children. The others are teenagers and people in their 20′s, 30′s, and 40′s.

Meanwhile, 264 tests are pending results while 88 people have been released from quarantine.

