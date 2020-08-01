Advertisement

ahec

The Area Health Education Center is set to host numerous activities to encourage the community to complete the 2020 census, including a census drive through tomorrow morning.
MGN online
MGN online(KGNS)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:56 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Area Health Education Center wants to make sure your voice is counted.

During the upcoming month, the organization is set to host numerous activities to encourage the community to complete the 2020 census.

The first is a census drive through which is planned for Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the AHEC office located at 1505 Calle Del Norte, suite number 430.

U.S. Census Bureau Staff will be present to answer questions on the 2020 census.

Information will be offered in english and spanish.

