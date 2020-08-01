Advertisement

Governor Abbott talks funding remote learning on Digital News Desk

Governor Abbott answered several questions regarding schools and talked about how the federal funds from the CARES Act are being used to help schools.
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Governor Greg Abbott joined Ruben Villarreal on the KGNS Digital News Desk on Friday.

He answered questions about the state response to Laredo’s ICU overflow and about giving the City of Laredo authority to close 8-liners and bingo halls.

Abbott also answered several questions regarding schools and talked about how the federal funds from the CARES Act are being used to help schools.

“The state is using CARES Act funds to make sure that schools have access to all kinds of benefits to help them better educate students. Let me give you one example, and that is we’re using 200 million dollars to provide better online experiences for educating, whether it be providing online devices, whether it be providing laptops, whether it be providing these remote access points. Whatever the case may be, we want to make sure that we are using that money to better educate our kids in Texas.”

To watch the entire interview with Governor Abbott, go to our Facebook page KGNSTV And you will find it in the videos section.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local organization assists public with 2020 Census

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Area Health Education Center is set to host numerous activities to encourage the community to complete the 2020 census, including a census drive through tomorrow morning.

Politics

One-on-one with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz: COVID, China sanctions, TikTok security concerns and the RECLAIM Act

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jillian Angeline
Jillian Angeline talks with Sen. Ted Cruz about issues, including his concerns about the Chinese social media service TikTok.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses TikTok security concerns

Updated: 5 hours ago

National

Sen. Ted Cruz on continuing coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

Local

Billboards honor those who have perished due to COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
As hundreds of families mourn the deaths of those taken by the coronavirus, one local business wants to help honor their lives.

Local

City officials meet with Governor Abbott via video conference

Updated: 7 hours ago
According to Mayor Pete Saenz, the governor gave them the green light to close said establishments; however, restaurants will continue to allow dine-in at 50 percent..

Local

Laredo College’s custodial team gets schooled on cleaning for COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many higher learning institutions have had to increase safety measures to keep their staff and students safe.

Coronavirus

Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

National

Association of Zoos and Aquariums Asks for Help from Congress

Updated: 9 hours ago

Local

Texas Department of Emergency Management team to evaluate Laredo Hospitals

Updated: 10 hours ago
Officials from the emergency management team will be assessing the situation to determine if a stand-alone facility for ICU patients is necessary.