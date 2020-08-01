Governor Abbott talks funding remote learning on Digital News Desk

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Governor Greg Abbott joined Ruben Villarreal on the KGNS Digital News Desk on Friday.

He answered questions about the state response to Laredo’s ICU overflow and about giving the City of Laredo authority to close 8-liners and bingo halls.

Abbott also answered several questions regarding schools and talked about how the federal funds from the CARES Act are being used to help schools.

“The state is using CARES Act funds to make sure that schools have access to all kinds of benefits to help them better educate students. Let me give you one example, and that is we’re using 200 million dollars to provide better online experiences for educating, whether it be providing online devices, whether it be providing laptops, whether it be providing these remote access points. Whatever the case may be, we want to make sure that we are using that money to better educate our kids in Texas.”

