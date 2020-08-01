Advertisement

Train derailment reported in west Laredo overnight

Railroad car ends up on its side at the 1100 block of Vidaurri Avenue
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A freight train went off the rails in west Laredo causing various intersections to be closed off.

The incident happened on Saturday shortly after midnight at the 1100 block of Vidaurri Avenue.

As a result, Laredo Police closed off Santa Isabel Avenue and Washington Street, Juarez Avenue and Moctezuma Street, Davis Avenue and Moctezuma Street, Santa Cleotilde Avenue and Moctezuma Street and Vidaurri Avenue and Moctezuma Street.

Police say there is no threat to the public but the roadways have been closed off to allow crews to work safely and give them enough space until they get the train back on track.

The delays are expected to continue into Saturday afternoon.

