Man wanted for multiple burglaries and theft in Rio Bravo caught by authorities

Suspect allegedly attempted to evade arrest by jumping the fence
Jose Guadalupe Torres, 26
Jose Guadalupe Torres, 26
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A wanted fugitive with a lengthy criminal history is caught by local authorities.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Jose Guadalupe Torres on Friday at the 1700 block of Centeno Lane in Rio Bravo.

Authorities say Torres was wanted for multiple thefts and burglaries that took place in Rio Bravo.

Webb County Sheriff’s Office investigators were able to obtain warrants for the arrest of Torres after corroborating information from the District Attorney’s Office.

During the execution of the warrant, Torres allegedly attempted to evade arrest by running to the backyard of his residence and jumping over the fence.

Deputies that were already in position at the rear property were able to detain Torres without incident. Torres was then transported to the Webb County Jail pending bond. In addition to the 12 active warrants, Torres was charged with evading arrest.

