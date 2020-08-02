Advertisement

Radio icon Robert Galvez Martinez passes away

Galvez's legacy expands more than 50 years on the radio.
Robert Galvez Martinez
Robert Galvez Martinez(El Mañana)
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A prominent radio pioneer and father of our own Telemundo anchor has passed away.

On Saturday, our Telemundo sports anchor Roberto Galvez Jr. made the announcement on his Facebook page regarding the passing of his father Stereo 91 XHNOE- FM icon Robert Galvez Martinez.

Known as "El Quereque" he was known as the master of the airwaves in Tamaulipas receiving several accolades throughout the years.

On behalf of KGNS/Telemundo, we send our condolences to the Galvez family.

