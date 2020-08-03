Accident causing road closures on Milmo Avenue

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An accident in central Laredo is causing temporary road closures.

Laredo Police are reporting an accident at the intersection of N. Milmo Avenue and Saunders Street.

The accident has caused the temporary closure of Milmo Avenue.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area or expect long delays while they clear up the scene.

