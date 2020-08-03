Advertisement

Accident causing road closures on Milmo Avenue

Accident reported at the intersection of N. Milmo Avenue and Saunders Street
File photo: Laredo Police
File photo: Laredo Police(KGNS)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An accident in central Laredo is causing temporary road closures.

Laredo Police are reporting an accident at the intersection of N. Milmo Avenue and Saunders Street.

The accident has caused the temporary closure of Milmo Avenue.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area or expect long delays while they clear up the scene.

