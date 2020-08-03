Advertisement

City announces five new deaths due to COVID-19

The city is asking for the public’s help to prevent the spread of the virus by staying home
Coronavirus deaths
Coronavirus deaths(MGN Online)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Another five residents have lost their battle to COVID-19 over the weekend.

On Monday, August third, the city confirmed five new deaths due to the coronavirus.

The 133rd death was a woman in her late 70s who passed away on Sunday.

The 134th death was a man in his mid-80s who passed away on Monday.

The 135th death was a man in his mid70s who passed away on Sunday.

The 136th death was a woman in her late 90s who passed away on Sunday and the 137th death was a woman in her early 70s who passed away on Monday.

The city is asking for the public’s help to prevent the spread of the virus by staying home, wearing a facemask, and practice social distancing at all times.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Accident causing road closures on Milmo Avenue

Updated: 1 hours ago
An accident in central Laredo is causing temporary road closures.

State

El Paso community remembers shooting victims a year later

Updated: 2 hours ago
Many residents in El Paso gathered holding signs and pictures to pay tribute to the lives that were lost one year ago.

Local

UISD to hold special board meeting on Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
UISD will be looking at a request to extend the start of its 2020-21-year transitional period beyond the four-week limit.

Local

Man accused of stealing firearm from vehicle

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A man is facing charges after he allegedly burgled a vehicle and stole a firearm.

Latest News

Local

Man accused of stealing several packs of beer from convenience store

Updated: 3 hours ago
A man who allegedly stole several packs of beer at a convenience store is caught nearly a year later.

Local

El Metro making changes to last routes

Updated: 3 hours ago
In order to comply with the city's curfew, the times of last routes have been adjusted.

Local

Local university prepares for fall semester amid pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
With the first day of classes just a few weeks away, TAMIU is making some adjustments to keep students safe this upcoming semester.

Local

Time is running out to register for classes at Laredo College!

Updated: 7 hours ago
The first day of classes for Laredo College is expected to take place on August 17th via virtual learning.

Local

Police searching for man accused of robbery

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Laredo Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man accused of a robbery.

Local

TAMIU waives SAT and ACT test requirements

Updated: 7 hours ago
Those who are not and have not taken either the SAT or ACT are encouraged to reach out to the university's office of recruitment and school relations.