City announces five new deaths due to COVID-19
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Another five residents have lost their battle to COVID-19 over the weekend.
On Monday, August third, the city confirmed five new deaths due to the coronavirus.
The 133rd death was a woman in her late 70s who passed away on Sunday.
The 134th death was a man in his mid-80s who passed away on Monday.
The 135th death was a man in his mid70s who passed away on Sunday.
The 136th death was a woman in her late 90s who passed away on Sunday and the 137th death was a woman in her early 70s who passed away on Monday.
The city is asking for the public’s help to prevent the spread of the virus by staying home, wearing a facemask, and practice social distancing at all times.
