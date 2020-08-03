City announces five new deaths due to COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Another five residents have lost their battle to COVID-19 over the weekend.

On Monday, August third, the city confirmed five new deaths due to the coronavirus.

The 133rd death was a woman in her late 70s who passed away on Sunday.

The 134th death was a man in his mid-80s who passed away on Monday.

The 135th death was a man in his mid70s who passed away on Sunday.

The 136th death was a woman in her late 90s who passed away on Sunday and the 137th death was a woman in her early 70s who passed away on Monday.

The city is asking for the public’s help to prevent the spread of the virus by staying home, wearing a facemask, and practice social distancing at all times.

