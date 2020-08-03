El Metro making changes to last routes

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Starting on Monday, El Metro's last routes of the day will see some changes.

In order to comply with the city's curfew, the times of last routes have been adjusted.

Also, the free fare came to an end last week, so keep in mind the fee to ride El Metro services has resumed.

Also, you must continue wearing a face covering while on the bus, as well as while waiting for the bus to arrive at the bus stops.

El Metro encourages passengers to visit their website at www.elmetrotransit.com or call 795-2288 for more information.

