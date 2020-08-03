El Paso community remembers shooting victims a year later

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A series of events took place in El Paso this weekend to remember the victims of last year’s mass shooting.

Monday marks the one-year anniversary of the tragedy that took 23 lives and wounded several others.

On Sunday night an interfaith memorial was held called a Celebration of Life and Healing.

Amidst the prayers and hymns, there was a reading of the names of those killed and wounded.

First responders were also remembered for their efforts on that day.

More events are planned for Monday.

