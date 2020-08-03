First responders in Zapata take to social media to share their battle with COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Several in the law enforcement field in Zapata County are being hit the hardest by COVID-19; now they have taken their story to social media to tell the public how they are dealing with the virus.

Lieutenant Daniel Arriaga works for the Zapata Fire Department and is one of the constables.

After testing positive for the coronavirus, he started giving updates on his social media reminding the community that COVID-19 is real and remains a big threat to our society.

Arriaga says, “I’ve had it since Tuesday, three episodes of running a high fever. And its fevers I have never experienced in my life and I never want to experience ever again in my life but hopefully, it does not creep up on me.”

Constable Arriaga currently is quarantined in a hotel, away from his loved ones and as Zapata continues to be hit hard, he urges everyone to take the necessary safety precautions in consideration of family who they may give it to.

Arriaga hopes his brothers and sisters in the fire department and the sheriff’s office take care of themselves when they are on duty.

As of now, three first responders are positive for COVID-19, a number that seems small, but makes a difference for a town of about 15,000.

Before getting hit, first responders took many precautions since April to prevent the spread within their unit, enforcing masks and goggles with every interaction, including walk-ins.

The public information officer Alex Barrera says the absence of their officers is causing a bit of a strain on the department.

Constable Danny Arriaga asks for prayers for those affected in the community and those battling the virus.

