It’s a cruel summer

Cruel summer(KGNS)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -After a very unusual wet and wild weekend, it looks like we are going to get back to our summer temperatures.

Over the weekend we saw a thunderstorm, which brought our temperatures down just a slight bit making for the perfect Saturday morning.

On Monday we will start out in the mid to upper 70s and see a high of 102 degrees.

Don’t expect any changes; this pattern is expected to stay the same until about Thursday.

Then on Friday, we will drop to an even 100 degrees which will be the case for Saturday as well.

On Sunday we are expecting temperatures to increase to 104 degrees.

Remember it’s the last summer month, so we could start seeing less mild temperatures like we were seeing in July.

