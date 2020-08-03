Advertisement

Local elections administrator addresses president’s claims

Our local elections administrator says it would be very hard for President Trump to change the election voting date of the first Tuesday in November.
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
It’s a move Webb County Elections Administrator, Jose Salvador Tellez, says would require congressional action. Even though President Trump has suggested that, Tellez does not believe it would have support from the democratic led house.

Tellez also says President Trump’s claim of mail-in voting fraud would be unlikely in Webb County.

“Even if, assuming that for argument’s sake that the president is correct, that there is fraud involved in the mail-in ballots, because of the number if ballot’s that we traditionally get they would not change the outcome of an election. When an election for the most part in Webb County, the last 10 years, the winner is always won by more than 750 votes. If that’s the case, someone would have to get every mail-in ballot in their favor in order to change the outcome of the election.”

Tellez explains that if the governor orders every registered voter to receive a mail-in ballot from their election’s office, it would come with a heavy price tag.

It would also mean some voting deadlines would have to shift in order to accommodate the move.

