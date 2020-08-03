Advertisement

Local university prepares for fall semester amid pandemic

TAMIU adjusts to the new normal
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The first day of classes for our local university is right around the corner, and TAMIU officials are making some changes to its operations to adjust to the new normal.

Students will experience campus life in a whole new way this fall and it's no surprise that you're going to need a mask if you're on the TAMIU campus.

A room that normally houses 60 people will now only have 20 at a time.

Decreasing the number of pupils in a classroom at one time is just one of the many changes students can expect to see.

TAMIU's President Dr. Pablo Arenaz says multiple campus committees have worked on a plan for reopening since late May with the approval of the Texas A&M System and local health authorities.

Students will learn through a combination of remote and in-person courses, also with the ability to livestream classes.

Dr. Arenaz says about two percent of classes are face to face which are mostly areas where students need to be physically present such as science laboratories and clinical experiences.

More than 8,000 students attend TAMIU each year and about half that each summer.

Dr. Arenaz says "Normally in the summer we would have 3,000 to 4,000 students on campus and this summer we haven't had any students on campus since the middle of March it was like a ghost town here on campus."

When students arrive late August, they will find spaced out desks, closed water fountains and reminders to social distance and wear face coverings. Elevators will even be limited to one to two people at a time.

Hand sanitizers will be provided throughout the buildings, and face masks are required indoors.

As for on-campus housing, two-person dorm rooms will now be limited to one person. And if someone becomes infected the university has instituted quarantine rooms in both of its dorms in case students come down with the virus.

Classes will begin start August 24th and as always do not forget your face mask and hand sanitizer.

The TAMIU gym and recreational center will be open to students, but some equipment may be off-limits.

You can learn more about the college’s protocols on their website.

