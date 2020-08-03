Advertisement

Man accused of stealing firearm from vehicle

Victim stated that suspect stole handgun from wife's vehicle
Alexander Cisneros, 19
Alexander Cisneros, 19(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing charges after he allegedly burgled a vehicle and stole a firearm.

Laredo Police arrested 19-year-old Alexander Cisneros for an incident that happened on July 22nd of this year.

Authorities were called out to the 3300 block of Macedonio Ct for a burglary report.

When officers arrived, the victim stated that someone broke into his wife’s Chevy Silverado and stole his nine-millimeter handgun.

After a thorough investigation, Cisneros was identified as the suspect after he was arrested on a separate incident where the firearm was found in his possession.

Cisneros was charged with burglary and theft of a firearm.

