Man accused of stealing several packs of beer from convenience store

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man who allegedly stole several packs of beer at a convenience store is caught nearly a year later.

Laredo Police arrested 23-year-old Eric Gutierrez for an incident that happened back on November 21st of 2019.

The theft happened at a convenience store at the 3400 block of San Dario Avenue where a store employee stated that two males had stolen several packs of Bud Light from the store.

According to the employee, two men walked into the store, grabbed six cases of beer valued at over $108 and left the store without paying.

After a thorough investigation, authorities were able to identify Gutierrez as one of the suspects.

He was charged with theft of property and taken to the county jail on a $30,000 bond.

