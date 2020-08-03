Advertisement

Military identifies Marine killed, service members presumed dead in Calif. training accident

The 1st Marine Expeditionary Force said the search for eight service members feared dead following a training accident off the coast of Southern California came to an end over the weekend.
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The military has identified the victims of an amphibious assault vehicle training accident that happened last week off the Southern California coast.

Sixteen service members were on board the vehicle when the crew reported taking on water, according to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

It happened during shore-to-ship waterborne operations training on Thursday evening.

Eight Marines were rescued, but one later died and two were injured.

Seven other Marines and one Navy sailor are presumed dead after the Marine Corps announced on Sunday that the search for them was called off.

The 8 Marines and 1 Sailor who lost their lives in a training exercise on July 30, 2020 have been identified. Their loss...

Posted by 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit on Sunday, August 2, 2020

Lance Cpl. Guillermo S. Perez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The service members presumed dead were identified as:

-Pfc. Bryan J. Baltierra

-Lance Cpl. Marco A. Barranco

-Pfc. Evan A. Bath

-Navy Hospitalman Christopher Gnem

-Pfc. Jack Ryan Ostrovsky

-Cpl. Wesley A. Rodd

-Lance Cpl. Chase D. Sweetwood

-Cpl. Cesar A. Villanueva

The accident remains under investigation.

The accident remains under investigation.

