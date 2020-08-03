Police searching for man accused of robbery
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man accused of a robbery.
The was seen on surveillance video wearing a hoodie, a facemask and gym shorts.
If you have any information regarding the identification or location of this individual you are asked to call Laredo Police at 795-2800 or Crimes Stoppers at 727-TIPS.
All calls will remain anonymous.
