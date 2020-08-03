Advertisement

TAMIU waives SAT and ACT test requirements

Not everyone who applies will be accepted
File photo: TAMIU(KGNS)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good news for students applying at TAMIU this fall and even next fall.

Scores for the SAT and ACT exams have been waived.

Officials with TAMIU announced that because of the coronavirus. Prospective students do not need to worry about submitting scores with their application.

That doesn't mean everyone applying will be accepted.

Officials say only students who graduate in the top 40 percent of their high school class will be guaranteed automatic admission.

Those who are not and have not taken either the SAT or ACT are encouraged to reach out to the university's office of recruitment and school relations.

Keep in mind that as part of its response to the pandemic, the TAMIU Campus only open for students, faculty, staff and those having legitimate reasons to be on campus.

For the rest of the general public It is closed.

For more information, you can contact the university at 326-2270 or through email at enroll@tamiu.Edu.

