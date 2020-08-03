Advertisement

Time is running out to register for classes at Laredo College!

The first day of classes for Laredo College is expected to take place on August 17th via virtual learning
File photo: Laredo College
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Our local college is reminding prospective and returning students who have not registered for the upcoming fall semester that time is running out to do so.

The first day of classes for Laredo College is expected to take place on August 17th via virtual learning.

For the safety and well-being of the students, educators and staff, Laredo College made the bold decision to go virtual for the fall semester.

Only a few select workforce and health sciences programs will remain in a face-to-face format.

Students and instructors in these courses will follow all applicable local, state and federal health and safety guidelines, such as the use of face coverings, frequent hand-washing, physical distancing and thorough cleaning and sanitizing practices.

For more information about how to register for the fall semester you can head over to the Laredo College website, or call 956-721-5109.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

