UISD to hold special board meeting on Tuesday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The United ISD Board of Trustees has called for a special meeting which will take place on Tuesday at noon.

UISD will be looking at a request to extend the start of its 2020-21-year transitional period beyond the four-week limit.

They're looking for a state waiver and will discuss the current guidelines outlined by the TEA and the Texas Attorney General's Office.

They also want to waive the superintendent’s evaluation for the previous school year due to the pandemic.

