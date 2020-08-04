Anonymous tip leads to drug bust and two arrests

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Two men are caught in the possession while police were executing a search warrant in west Laredo.

The incident happened on Monday after officers received an anonymous tip regarding the street level dealing of narcotics at the 2200 block of Madison Street.

Officers arrived at the home and spotted a Toyota Corolla leaving the residence.

An officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle at which point the driver threw several clear baggies outside the window.

Police say the bags were filled with crack cocaine and heroin.

The driver identified as 22-year-old Alexis Guzman was placed under arrest and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Meanwhile, an officer executing the search warrant on a house saw a man outside the home who was in possession of marijuana.

Vicente Pena, 66 was arrested and charged for possession of marijuana.

Officers did not find any other drugs inside the home.

