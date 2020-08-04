Advertisement

City and county confirm three new deaths due to COVID-19

Death toll stands at 140
Coronavirus deaths
Coronavirus deaths(MGN Online)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Another three local residents have lost their battle to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the city and county confirmed three new deaths due to the novel coronavirus.

According to a city statement, the 138th death was a woman in her mid-70s who passed away on Thursday, July 30th.

The 139th death was a man in his early 60s who passed away on August 3rd and the 140th death was a woman in her late 90s.

City officials continue to urge residents to stay in their homes as much as possible to prevent the spread of the virus.

