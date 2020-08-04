City offering free COVID-19 testing at the arena

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is offering free COVID-19 testing once again at our local arena.

Starting on Tuesday, August 4th through Friday, August 7th, residents can stop by the Sames Auto Arena to get tested for the coronavirus.

The testing site will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. or until they reach their testing capacity for the day.

You do not need to make an appointment, but remember to take your ID with you.

For more information you can call the city’s COVID-19 COVID-19 hotline at 795-4954 or 311.

