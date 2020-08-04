Advertisement

Couple of north Texas school districts welcome back students

Godley and Keene ISD students return to the classrooms
North Texas schools welcome back students
North Texas schools welcome back students(CBS DFW)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A couple of school districts in north Texas are welcoming students back to their campuses Tuesday with new safety measures in place.

Keene ISD expects more than 70 percent of its student body which is more than 700 students to be back in class on Tuesday morning.

Keene ISD Superintendent Dr. Ricky Stephens says every teacher out there is a hero for stepping up during this crisis.

Teachers and students who are returning to campuses will have several rules to follow.

Teachers will have to disinfect desks between classes and students must wear facemasks.

Drinking fountains have been replaced with touchless systems and tables in the cafeteria are marked with maximum number of students.

 Godley ISD, which is in Johnson County south of Fort Worth is also welcoming back students with similar safety measures.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

