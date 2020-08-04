Expomex fair canceled in Nuevo Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The pandemic has caused the cancellation of one of our sister city’s biggest celebrations.

Nuevo Laredo’s Mayor Enrique Rivas Cuellar took to Twitter to announce that this year’s Expomex and Mexican Independence Celebrations were cancelled.

Mayor Rivas says they are doing this to prevent large gatherings and to protect citizens from COVID-19.

