Advertisement

Expomex fair canceled in Nuevo Laredo

Expomex and Mexican Independence Celebrations canceled due to COVID-19
Nuevo Laredo's ExpoMex canceled
Nuevo Laredo's ExpoMex canceled(KGNS)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The pandemic has caused the cancellation of one of our sister city’s biggest celebrations.

Nuevo Laredo’s Mayor Enrique Rivas Cuellar took to Twitter to announce that this year’s Expomex and Mexican Independence Celebrations were cancelled.

Mayor Rivas says they are doing this to prevent large gatherings and to protect citizens from COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

City offering free COVID-19 testing at the arena

Updated: 38 minutes ago
The City of Laredo is offering free COVID-19 testing once again at our local arena.

Local

Mexican Authorities arrest gang leader known as The Sledgehammer

Updated: 55 minutes ago
His gang called Santa Rosa was blamed for the July attack on a drug rehab center that killed 27 people.

Local

It’s been a summer!

Updated: 1 hours ago
It’s always sunny in Laredo, Texas and it looks like we’re going to be seeing that sunshine for the rest of the week!

News

New Webb County Democratic Chair sworn in

Updated: 8 hours ago
Alberto Torres administered the oath of office as he handed over the reigns to Sylvia Bruni.

Latest News

News

No Border Wall Coalition gains support from local officials

Updated: 8 hours ago
With several local elected leaders throwing their support behind the group, the No Border Wall Laredo Coalition shares why more officials should do the same.

News

Mayor sends letter to governor requesting closure of 8-liners

Updated: 9 hours ago
Mayor Pete Saenz says last week the governor verbally agreed to the closure, but needs the agreement in writing.

News

Three local nursing homes currently under quarantine

Updated: 9 hours ago
Dr. Trevino provided a COVID update of nursing homes in Laredo to let the public know which are still under quarantine and which aren't.

News

Webb County Jail receiving state assistance for COVID measures

Updated: 10 hours ago
One of the first Webb County departments to take on preventative measures for COVID-19 was the Webb County Jail, and are taking things a step further with a little help from the state.

News

Free COVID-19 testing at county fairgrounds

Updated: 11 hours ago
This week the Texas National Guard along with Webb County will be administering the tests at the Webb County Fair Grounds.

News

Local elections administrator addresses president’s claims

Updated: 12 hours ago
Our local elections administrator says it would be very hard for President Trump to change the election voting date of the first Tuesday in November.