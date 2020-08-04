Free COVID-19 testing at county fairgrounds

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Free COVID-19 tests created long lines in west Laredo.

People waited for hours to take a test for the virus.

This week the Texas National Guard along with Webb County will be administering the tests at the Webb County Fair Grounds.

All through the week until Friday, people in the community can stop by for a test.

Many we spoke to say the increase in cases have prompted them to get checked.

“Because I’m a truck driver and I’ve been risking a lot of times going anywhere, I’ve been trying to be safe, that’s why I’ve come here to check myself,” said Mario Ortiz. “I know a lot of people, where I go to deliver, they don’t use masks. They don’t use gloves and we need to do it, we do to it to help the community.”

Testing is open to the public and no appointment is necessary, just remember to bring your ID.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.