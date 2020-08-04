Advertisement

Free COVID-19 testing at county fairgrounds

This week the Texas National Guard along with Webb County will be administering the tests at the Webb County Fair Grounds.
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Free COVID-19 tests created long lines in west Laredo.

People waited for hours to take a test for the virus.

This week the Texas National Guard along with Webb County will be administering the tests at the Webb County Fair Grounds.

All through the week until Friday, people in the community can stop by for a test.

Many we spoke to say the increase in cases have prompted them to get checked.

“Because I’m a truck driver and I’ve been risking a lot of times going anywhere, I’ve been trying to be safe, that’s why I’ve come here to check myself,” said Mario Ortiz. “I know a lot of people, where I go to deliver, they don’t use masks. They don’t use gloves and we need to do it, we do to it to help the community.”

Testing is open to the public and no appointment is necessary, just remember to bring your ID.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local elections administrator addresses president’s claims

Updated: 2 hours ago
Our local elections administrator says it would be very hard for President Trump to change the election voting date of the first Tuesday in November.

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 3 hours ago

Local

First responders in Zapata take to social media to share their battle with COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
After testing positive for the coronavirus, Lieutenant Daniel Arriaga started giving updates on his social media reminding the community that COVID-19 is real.

Local

City announces five new deaths due to COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
Another five residents have lost their battle to COVID-19 over the weekend.

Latest News

Local

Accident causing road closures on Milmo Avenue

Updated: 7 hours ago
An accident in central Laredo is causing temporary road closures.

State

El Paso community remembers shooting victims a year later

Updated: 8 hours ago
Many residents in El Paso gathered holding signs and pictures to pay tribute to the lives that were lost one year ago.

Local

UISD to hold special board meeting on Tuesday

Updated: 8 hours ago
UISD will be looking at a request to extend the start of its 2020-21-year transitional period beyond the four-week limit.

Local

Man accused of stealing firearm from vehicle

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A man is facing charges after he allegedly burgled a vehicle and stole a firearm.

Local

Man accused of stealing several packs of beer from convenience store

Updated: 9 hours ago
A man who allegedly stole several packs of beer at a convenience store is caught nearly a year later.

Local

El Metro making changes to last routes

Updated: 10 hours ago
In order to comply with the city's curfew, the times of last routes have been adjusted.