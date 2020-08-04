Advertisement

GRAPHIC: British paper publishes police bodycam video of Floyd arrest

Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota court is investigating how a British newspaper obtained police body-camera footage showing the arrest and death of George Floyd.

The Daily Mail on Monday published parts of videos from two Minneapolis police officers involved in Floyd’s arrest on May 25.

A Hennepin County judge last month allowed journalists and members of the public to view the footage by appointment but has not yet ruled on a motion by a coalition of news organizations, including The Associated Press, seeking public access to the videos.

A spokesman for Hennepin County District Court told the Star Tribune an investigation is underway into the leak but declined further comment.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

3 men rescued from Pacific island after writing SOS in sand

Updated: moments ago
|
By NICK PERRY
Three men have been rescued from a tiny Pacific island after writing a giant SOS sign in the sand that was spotted from above, authorities say.

Coronavirus

‘A line in the sand’: Both sides dig in on virus relief bill

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR Associated Press
Neither side has budged from their positions, with Democrats demanding an extension of the $600-per-week supplemental unemployment benefit that's credited with propping up the economy.

National

Isaias, again a tropical storm, spawns wild inland weather along East Coast

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By SARAH BLAKE MORGAN Associated Press
Tropical Storm Isaias spawned tornadoes and dumped rain over Virginia and Maryland early Tuesday after making landfall as a hurricane near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina.

Local

Zapata ISD postpones in-class instruction until October

Updated: 1 hour ago
An area school district is making some changes to its instruction just before the first day of the school year.

Latest News

National

Trump giving $35 million to aid human trafficking survivors

Updated: 1 hour ago
The money can also be used to help victims find permanent housing, get a job and receive occupational training and counseling.

Local

Expomex fair canceled in Nuevo Laredo

Updated: 1 hours ago
The pandemic has caused the cancellation of one of our sister city’s biggest celebrations.

National Politics

Pandemic unemployment may contribute to evictions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The U.S. could be seeing a wave of evictions that could hit Black renters disproportionately.

Local

City offering free COVID-19 testing at the arena

Updated: 2 hours ago
The City of Laredo is offering free COVID-19 testing once again at our local arena.

Coronavirus

Trump nursing home plan limits supply of free COVID-19 tests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
The Trump administration’s plan to provide every nursing home with a fast COVID-19 testing machine comes with an asterisk: The government won’t supply enough test kits to check staff and residents beyond an initial couple of rounds.

Local

Mexican Authorities arrest gang leader known as The Sledgehammer

Updated: 2 hours ago
His gang called Santa Rosa was blamed for the July attack on a drug rehab center that killed 27 people.