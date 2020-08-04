Advertisement

It’s been a summer!

Another perfect day
Seven day forecast
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s always sunny in Laredo, Texas and it looks like we’re going to be seeing that sunshine for the rest of the week!

On Tuesday, we’ll start out in the mid to high 70s and work our way up to a high of about 102 degrees. Not much is going to change from there.

We will keep this same weather pattern for Wednesday as well as Thursday.

Now things could start to cool off just a bit, we are looking at a high of about 100 degrees on Friday, which will be the same for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

We are just one month away from the start of fall, so let’s beat the heat together and hold on until September!

New Webb County Democratic Chair sworn in

Updated: 6 hours ago
Alberto Torres administered the oath of office as he handed over the reigns to Sylvia Bruni.

No Border Wall Coalition gains support from local officials

Updated: 7 hours ago
With several local elected leaders throwing their support behind the group, the No Border Wall Laredo Coalition shares why more officials should do the same.

Mayor sends letter to governor requesting closure of 8-liners

Updated: 7 hours ago
Mayor Pete Saenz says last week the governor verbally agreed to the closure, but needs the agreement in writing.

Three local nursing homes currently under quarantine

Updated: 8 hours ago
Dr. Trevino provided a COVID update of nursing homes in Laredo to let the public know which are still under quarantine and which aren't.

Webb County Jail receiving state assistance for COVID measures

Updated: 8 hours ago
One of the first Webb County departments to take on preventative measures for COVID-19 was the Webb County Jail, and are taking things a step further with a little help from the state.

Free COVID-19 testing at county fairgrounds

Updated: 10 hours ago
This week the Texas National Guard along with Webb County will be administering the tests at the Webb County Fair Grounds.

Local elections administrator addresses president’s claims

Updated: 11 hours ago
Our local elections administrator says it would be very hard for President Trump to change the election voting date of the first Tuesday in November.

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 12 hours ago

First responders in Zapata take to social media to share their battle with COVID-19

Updated: 14 hours ago
After testing positive for the coronavirus, Lieutenant Daniel Arriaga started giving updates on his social media reminding the community that COVID-19 is real.

City announces five new deaths due to COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago
Another five residents have lost their battle to COVID-19 over the weekend.