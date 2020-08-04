It’s been a summer!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s always sunny in Laredo, Texas and it looks like we’re going to be seeing that sunshine for the rest of the week!

On Tuesday, we’ll start out in the mid to high 70s and work our way up to a high of about 102 degrees. Not much is going to change from there.

We will keep this same weather pattern for Wednesday as well as Thursday.

Now things could start to cool off just a bit, we are looking at a high of about 100 degrees on Friday, which will be the same for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

We are just one month away from the start of fall, so let’s beat the heat together and hold on until September!

