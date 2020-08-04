Advertisement

Man arrested for allegedly lying to police about stolen vehicle

Police discovered several inconsistencies in Castaneda's story
Rosendo Castaneda
Rosendo Castaneda(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing charges after he was allegedly caught tangled in a web of lies with local authorities.

Laredo Police arrested 28-year-old Rosendo Castaneda and charged him with a false statement to a police officer.

The case happened on June 19th when officers were called out to a vehicle theft at the 4800 block of San Dario Avenue.

Officers arrived at the scene and met with Castaneda who stated that his Nissan Sentra had been stolen from the parking lot.

According to Castaneda he had parked his vehicle at the location with a for sale sign and when he returned someone had stolen the car.

After a thorough investigation, detectives discovered several discrepancies in Castaneda’s story.

After several follow up interviews it was determined that Castaneda had lied about the stolen vehicle.

The District Attorney’s Office determined there was sufficient evidence to warrant an arrest.

