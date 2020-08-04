Mayor sends letter to governor requesting closure of 8-liners

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo has sent Governor Greg Abbott a request to sign off on a local order temporarily closing maquinitas and bingos.

Mayor Pete Saenz says last week the governor verbally agreed to the closure, but needs the agreement in writing.

“By signing, he obviously consents to such action, so we still await his signatures,” said Mayor Saenz. “I did follow it up with Luis Saenz, his chief of staff, saying that we sent the order that needed the governor’s signature. Hopefully we wait and see what time brings.”

Mayor Saenz says they hope to hear back from his office by this week.

