Mexican Authorities arrest gang leader known as The Sledgehammer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Mexican authorities said they have captured the leader of a gang responsible for widespread violence including murders, robberies and arson.

Jose Antonio Yepez Ortiz also known as "The Sledgehammer" was arrested on Sunday.

His gang fought a long and bloody turf battle with the Jalisco Cartel.

The violence turned the State of Guanajuato with its multiple auto plants into the most violent state in Mexico.

There were over 2,000 murders there in the first six months of the year.

His gang called Santa Rosa was blamed for the July attack on a drug rehab center that killed 27 people.

Mexican forces have been searching for him for years and he was captured with five other suspects allegedly holding a kidnapped businesswoman.

