New Webb County Democratic Chair sworn in

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Monday morning a new Webb County Democratic chair was sworn-in.

Sylvia Bruni is the newly elected Democratic chair, and she pledged to serve her community Monday morning.

Alberto Torres administered the oath of office as he handed over the reigns to Bruni.

He held the position prior to Bruni winning the seat.

The actual ceremony was held a bit different this time around as social distancing was practiced through a virtual audience.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.