No Border Wall Coalition gains support from local officials

With several local elected leaders throwing their support behind the group, the No Border Wall Laredo Coalition shares why more officials should do the same.
File photo
File photo
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The support continues to grow for a local coalition that's challenging the construction of the border wall.

The #NoBorderWall Laredo Coalition says its movement is growing and keeps getting stronger as more community leaders voice their support.

The coalition has been pushing to stop the border wall along the U.S. and Mexico border, stating it believes it brings more harm than good and it is not a done deal.

Several elected officials have taken a stand with the No Border Wall Laredo Coalition and pledged to ramp up their efforts to bring the project to a halt.

This support comes as the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol is expected to announce plans for another 18 miles of border wall.

Recently, the Supreme Court allowed continued construction of a portion of the border wall while legal challenges continue to play out in federal court.

In a press release, the coalition shared several statements from many local and state elected leaders who are showing their support for the group’s mission.

It includes Webb County Commissioner Rosaura “Wawi” Tijerina, Senator Judith Zaffirini, and Laredo City Councilman Albert Torres and several more.

The group hopes by sharing these, it will show united among the community.

“It just shows that our elected officials are standing with the community and what we really want to communicate as a coalition is that when they stand for our community, we’re going to back them up,” said Karen Gaytan. “We want to plan our future, we already have so many crises down here. Our health care issues and our high rates of COVID-19. That should be our priorities, not funding a wall that won’t solve anything.”

The press release highlights why each of the elected officials decided to support the coalition, reasons ranging from border security, environmental issues, and land ownership rights.

You can find the press release here.

The No Border Wall Laredo Coalition is currently working to paint a giant “Defund the Wall” street mural in Laredo.

