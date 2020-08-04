Advertisement

Sames awards four students with $1,500 scholarship

Sames decided to award four different graduates from the Laredo Independent School District, one from each high school.
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A few hard working students received some well deserved scholarships.

The drive Sames for Education Scholarship usually gives a student a car as a reward for their perfect attendance.

This year, since the virus interrupted the school year, they were forced to shift gears. 

Sames decided to award four different graduates from the Laredo Independent School District, one from each high school. Each winner got a scholarship worth $1,500.

Jonathan Cortez, the recipient from Martin High School, shares his plans for the future.

“I’m going to TAMIU, I’m gonna get a major in biology, finish all the classes for pre-med and get to go to medical school.”

Congratulations go out to the other 3 recipients: Brianna Hernandez from Nixon High School, Juan Jose Mendoza from Cigarroa, and Ignacio Salazar from Hector J. Garza Early College High School.

