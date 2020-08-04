Advertisement

Three local nursing homes currently under quarantine

Dr. Trevino provided a COVID update of nursing homes in Laredo to let the public know which are still under quarantine and which aren't.
File photo
File photo(KGNS)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Dr. Trevino provided a COVID update of nursing homes in Laredo.

Those that remain under quarantine include Regent Care, which has reported 19 deaths associated with the facility, Retama West, and Retama South which Dr. Trevino says is working under the guidance of the health department to help stop the spread at the virus.

Nursing homes that are currently not under quarantine include Laredo Nursing and Rehab which to date have had three deaths associated with the facility, and Las Alturas.

