Three local nursing homes currently under quarantine

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Dr. Trevino provided a COVID update of nursing homes in Laredo.

Those that remain under quarantine include Regent Care, which has reported 19 deaths associated with the facility, Retama West, and Retama South which Dr. Trevino says is working under the guidance of the health department to help stop the spread at the virus.

Nursing homes that are currently not under quarantine include Laredo Nursing and Rehab which to date have had three deaths associated with the facility, and Las Alturas.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.