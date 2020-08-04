Webb County Jail receiving state assistance for COVID measures

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One of the first Webb County departments to take on preventative measures for COVID-19 was the Webb County Jail.

The county judge said they are taking things a step further with a little help from the state.

State assistance is on it’s way to Webb County to help with testing at the local jail.

During Monday’s briefing, Judge Tano Tijerina announced that the Webb County Sheriff’s Office got approved for help through the state STAR.

They will help and teach the Sheriff’s Office how to test inmates, jailers, and staff at the county jail.

According to the judge, 39 inmates and 21 jailers have tested positive for the virus so far. The number of active cases was not mentioned.

The total positive is only an increase of more than 40 from the time they started testing, which was the beginning of April.

Back then they reported a positive case count of only 18, those of which were only inmates.

According to the sheriff, they were one of the first county departments to start disinfecting and continue to do so.

Back in May KGNS reported that the women’s quarter at the jail was converted to a COVID unit. The sheriff had said it’s separate and apart from the other floors.

Judge Tijerina says he’s proud of the work the Sheriff’s Office and many others have done to keep the virus from spreading.

The judge says the juvenile department will also be included in this initiative.

