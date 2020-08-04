Advertisement

Webb County Jail receiving state assistance for COVID measures

One of the first Webb County departments to take on preventative measures for COVID-19 was the Webb County Jail, and are taking things a step further with a little help from the state.
Webb County Jail
Webb County Jail(KGNS)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One of the first Webb County departments to take on preventative measures for COVID-19 was the Webb County Jail.

The county judge said they are taking things a step further with a little help from the state.

State assistance is on it’s way to Webb County to help with testing at the local jail.

During Monday’s briefing, Judge Tano Tijerina announced that the Webb County Sheriff’s Office got approved for help through the state STAR.

They will help and teach the Sheriff’s Office how to test inmates, jailers, and staff at the county jail.

According to the judge, 39 inmates and 21 jailers have tested positive for the virus so far. The number of active cases was not mentioned.

The total positive is only an increase of more than 40 from the time they started testing, which was the beginning of April.

Back then they reported a positive case count of only 18, those of which were only inmates.

According to the sheriff, they were one of the first county departments to start disinfecting and continue to do so.

Back in May KGNS reported that the women’s quarter at the jail was converted to a COVID unit. The sheriff had said it’s separate and apart from the other floors.

Judge Tijerina says he’s proud of the work the Sheriff’s Office and many others have done to keep the virus from spreading.

The judge says the juvenile department will also be included in this initiative.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mayor sends letter to governor requesting closure of 8-liners

Updated: seconds ago
Mayor Pete Saenz says last week the governor verbally agreed to the closure, but needs the agreement in writing.

News

Three local nursing homes currently under quarantine

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Dr. Trevino provided a COVID update of nursing homes in Laredo to let the public know which are still under quarantine and which aren't.

News

Free COVID-19 testing at county fairgrounds

Updated: 2 hours ago
This week the Texas National Guard along with Webb County will be administering the tests at the Webb County Fair Grounds.

News

Local elections administrator addresses president’s claims

Updated: 3 hours ago
Our local elections administrator says it would be very hard for President Trump to change the election voting date of the first Tuesday in November.

Latest News

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 4 hours ago

Local

First responders in Zapata take to social media to share their battle with COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
After testing positive for the coronavirus, Lieutenant Daniel Arriaga started giving updates on his social media reminding the community that COVID-19 is real.

Local

City announces five new deaths due to COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
Another five residents have lost their battle to COVID-19 over the weekend.

Local

Accident causing road closures on Milmo Avenue

Updated: 9 hours ago
An accident in central Laredo is causing temporary road closures.

State

El Paso community remembers shooting victims a year later

Updated: 10 hours ago
Many residents in El Paso gathered holding signs and pictures to pay tribute to the lives that were lost one year ago.

Local

UISD to hold special board meeting on Tuesday

Updated: 10 hours ago
UISD will be looking at a request to extend the start of its 2020-21-year transitional period beyond the four-week limit.