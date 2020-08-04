Zapata ISD postpones in-class instruction until October

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An area school district is making some changes to its instruction just before the first day of the school year.

Due to the recent surge in cases, the Zapata County Independent School District has decided to postpone the return to in-class instruction until October 19th.

Initially the school district was set to do virtual learning while also having limited in class instruction for specific days.

The district says it will be monitoring guidance from the relevant agencies to determine whether the health situation for live instruction is feasible.

During this time, Zapata ISD will continue to provide virtual instruction to its students.

The first day of classes for Zapata ISD is set to take place Monday, August 10th.

