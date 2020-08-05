Advertisement

Authorities need help locating alleged burglary suspect

Laredo Police say Miguel Augusto Gomez goes by several different names
Miguel Augusto Gomez also goes by Humberto Gomez and Rodolfo Gomez.
Miguel Augusto Gomez also goes by Humberto Gomez and Rodolfo Gomez.(Laredo Police Department)
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating an alleged burglar.

According to local authorities, Miguel Augusto Gomez is believed to be tied to a burglary of a building and theft case which happened on June 23rd at the 1900 block of Houston.

Authorities say Gomez goes by several aliases which include Miguel Gomez, Humberto Gomez, and Rodolfo Gomez.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or call Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

