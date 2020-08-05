Advertisement

Black smoke from crematorium spurs questions on social media

Interim Laredo Fire Chief Ramiro Elizondo confirmed that the crematorium kept deceased COVID-19 victims in body bags during cremation, calling it a “definite wrongdoing on their behalf.”
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you’ve seen black smoke near west Laredo, you’re not the only one.

KGNS spoke with residents and government agencies to learn more about what’s causing the smoke and where’s it coming from.

A viral post is prompting questions in a west Laredo neighborhood. Residents near Santa Ursula Avenue have taken to social media to demand answers.

A crematorium has been the subject of these questions after causing an unusual amount of black smoke.

Chris Benavides lives about a block away from South Texas Mortuary and Cremation Services.

He has been posting videos to Facebook showing the smoke, one post getting 39,000 views.

He says he started seeing black smoke coming from the crematorium almost three weeks ago, the most recent time being last July 29th.

“I went home. The smell was still horrible. The smell lasted around three days. I had to light candles. It lasted in my lungs, in my throat, in my nose,” Benavides said. “I’m worried about that stuff, and then now I’m finding out it’s COVID bodies.”

The community’s response prompted local officials to take a look.

After receiving several complaints last week, the fire marshal, Health Department, and Texas Commission on Environmental Quality investigated.

Interim Laredo Fire Chief Ramiro Elizondo confirmed that the crematorium kept deceased COVID-19 victims in body bags during cremation, calling it a “definite wrongdoing on their behalf.”

He says this was out of fear of contracting the virus, although there is little evidence to suggest someone can become infected from a deceased individual.

“We can understand why the concerns were there, so the city took appropriate measures to send an immediate response for action,” said Investigator Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department. “Upon inspection, it was deemed that they were in conformity with regulations and that they were not posing any type of extreme situation for the environment for the residents.”

The crematorium sent a statement to KGNS saying they have been working with the TCEQ to make sure they are in compliance with state standards.

Owner Mario Aguero says the pandemic has challenged their way of doing business, with an unprecedented number of requests for cremation services.

Aguero said in the statement:

“It has put us on the frontline of this pandemic, caring for the remains of loved ones lost to this merciless illness. We are committed to providing thoughtful and respectful care in our cremation services. At the same time, we are considerate of our employees handling the human remains, who perished as a result of COVID-19.”

Investigator Joe Baeza says no citations or reports were made, but they requested the crematorium to stop cremating bodies inside the alleged bags.

The funeral home attached to the crematorium issued a statement as well, clarifying that they operate independently and are not associated with the crematorium.

They wrote: “Hernandez, Lopez & Sons Funeral Chapels assures the families we serve and the public that any human remains that are scheduled for cremation services are treated with the utmost respect and dignity and are not transferred to the crematorium until the time the crematorium is ready to receive the remains for cremation.”

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local company donates food to Laredo College students

Updated: 57 minutes ago
The company Electric Transmission Texas donated a thousand dollars to Laredo College to help with stocking their food pantry.

News

Newest death toll includes two nursing home residents

Updated: 2 hours ago
With three new COVID related deaths announced Tuesday, two of the three individuals who passed away resided at local nursing homes.

News

City council votes on “Defund the Wall” street mural

Updated: 3 hours ago
Last week, city council voted unanimously to support the No Border Wall Coalition’s street mural that reads “Defund the Wall,” a campaign that tells Washington leaders to instead fund the community’s future.

News

UISD and LISD share back to school plans

Updated: 3 hours ago
Laredo ISD and United ISD have both voted to move forward with starting the school year on August 24. However, each district has different plans to kick off the school year.

Latest News

News

Walk to End Alzheimer’s is going virtual

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Alzheimer’s Association wants people in the community to still be a part of the walk without having anyone worry about social distancing guideline, so they are inviting everyone to participate anywhere by logging in through an interactive mobile app.

News

Sames awards four students with $1,500 scholarship

Updated: 6 hours ago
Sames decided to award four different graduates from the Laredo Independent School District, one from each high school.

National

EXCLUSIVE: One on One with President Trump

Updated: 11 hours ago

Local

Man arrested for allegedly lying to police about stolen vehicle

Updated: 11 hours ago
A man is facing charges after he was allegedly caught tangled in a web of lies with local authorities.

National

Cal Cunningham reacts to deadly hurricane's impact on N.C.

Updated: 11 hours ago

Local

City and county confirm three new deaths due to COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
Another three local residents have lost their battle to COVID-19.