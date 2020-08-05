Borden giving out fresh fluids of milk to families in need

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A national dairy company is offering fresh fluids of milk to the community.

Borden was awarded U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) largest contract through its new Farmers to Families Food Box Program as part of the Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program.

The contract enables Borden to supply 700 million services of fresh fluid milk for free.

Officials with Borden have been handing out free milk and diapers to the community in south Laredo.

Right now they are at the intersection of Eisenhower and Santa Barbara.

They are giving out supplies while they last.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.