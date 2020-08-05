Advertisement

CBP officers seize over 200 pounds of pork

Agriculture specialists remind travelers that prohibited items could result in a fine
CBP officers seize over 200 pounds of pork
CBP officers seize over 200 pounds of pork(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Customs and Border Protection officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge seized a different type of contraband of the swine variety.

The seizure happened on Wednesday, July 29th when CBP officers referred a 1980 Ford F-150 pick up truck to secondary inspection.

The vehicle was driven by a 30-year-old U.S. citizen who was traveling from Mexico.

After a search of the vehicle, CBP officers and agriculture specialists discovered 201 pounds of undeclared and prohibited pork products concealed inside the enginemen compartment.

CBP agriculture specialists issued a $1,000 civil penalty for the undeclared commercial quantity of the prohibited product.

At this time, Mexico is considered free of Classical Swine Fever (CSF) but pork importations need to meet special requirements. Attempting to bring in prohibited agricultural items could lead to traveler delays and may result in a fine ranging from $300 to $1,000.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Four men plead guilty in drug smuggling scheme

Updated: moments ago
Three Mexican Nationals and a U.S. Citizen plead guilty to conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute.

Local

Man pleads guilty to marijuana smuggling attempt

Updated: 16 minutes ago
A man pleads guilty to an incident where he was caught with drugs at a ranch near Falcon Lake.

National

How Arizona senate candidates are reaching voters during COVID-19

Updated: 50 minutes ago

Local

UISD Mobile Tech Unit helping parents register their child for school

Updated: 4 hours ago
A local school district is looking help parents register students who are new to the district with its new mobile tech unit.

Latest News

Local

Mexican National indicted for weapons smuggling

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Mexican National is indicted for attempting to illegally export 92 gun magazines at a Laredo port of entry.

Local

Man indicted for smuggling meth in his shoes

Updated: 5 hours ago
A man is facing federal charges after he allegedly attempted to smuggle narcotics into the country by hiding them in his shoes.

Local

It’s always summer it never gets cold

Updated: 5 hours ago
We will continue to see more triple digit temperatures for the rest of the week and maybe even the month.

News

Local company donates food to Laredo College students

Updated: 10 hours ago
The company Electric Transmission Texas donated a thousand dollars to Laredo College to help with stocking their food pantry.

News

Black smoke from crematorium spurs questions on social media

Updated: 10 hours ago
Interim Laredo Fire Chief Ramiro Elizondo confirmed that the crematorium kept deceased COVID-19 victims in body bags during cremation, calling it a “definite wrongdoing on their behalf.”

News

Newest death toll includes two nursing home residents

Updated: 11 hours ago
With three new COVID related deaths announced Tuesday, two of the three individuals who passed away resided at local nursing homes.