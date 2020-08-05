CBP officers seize over 200 pounds of pork

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Customs and Border Protection officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge seized a different type of contraband of the swine variety.

The seizure happened on Wednesday, July 29th when CBP officers referred a 1980 Ford F-150 pick up truck to secondary inspection.

The vehicle was driven by a 30-year-old U.S. citizen who was traveling from Mexico.

After a search of the vehicle, CBP officers and agriculture specialists discovered 201 pounds of undeclared and prohibited pork products concealed inside the enginemen compartment.

CBP agriculture specialists issued a $1,000 civil penalty for the undeclared commercial quantity of the prohibited product.

At this time, Mexico is considered free of Classical Swine Fever (CSF) but pork importations need to meet special requirements. Attempting to bring in prohibited agricultural items could lead to traveler delays and may result in a fine ranging from $300 to $1,000.

