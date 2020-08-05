City confirms four new deaths due to COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Another four residents have lost their battle to COVID-19 putting our death toll at 144.

On Wednesday, August fifth, city and county officials confirmed the deaths were due to the novel coronavirus.

The 141st death was a woman in her late 70s who passed away on Monday, August 3rd.

The 142nd was a man in his late 50s who passed away on Monday as well.

The 143rd was a woman in her early 30s who passed away on Tuesday and the 144th death was a man in his mid-70s who passed away on Tuesday, August 4th.

Health officials are urging residents to stay home if you are sick and call your doctor. Do not go to the doctor’s office, call your doctor first. If it is an emergency, call 911.

