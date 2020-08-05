Advertisement

City council votes on "Defund the Wall" street mural

Last week, city council voted unanimously to support the No Border Wall Coalition’s street mural that reads “Defund the Wall,” a campaign that tells Washington leaders to instead fund the community’s future.
"Defund the Wall" street mural
"Defund the Wall" street mural(KGNS)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City council is no longer in complete agreement with their decision to allow for a street mural against the border wall.

This is after two council members announce they are no longer in favor of the project.

Monday night, the topic of the street mural was brought back.

Assistant City Manager and Acting City Attorney Kristina Hale said it had nothing to do with the message itself, but rather what needs to be done for the future.

“What it has to do is the very fact that the ethics code and first amendment right of all other groups have the same right to paint on the street of Laredo,” said Hale. “We’ve gotten multiple requests since the last meeting but we don’t have a permit process in place.”

District 8 Councilman Roberto Balli made a swift motion to come back with a proposed ordinance and move forward with the mural as directed by council in the last meeting.

Before a vote could be taken, District 5 Councilwoman Nelly Vielma shared that she is no longer in support after hearing from those she represents.

“I’ve received several texts, phone calls, and other forms of correspondence from my constituents, many of who are in law enforcement, and I am rescinding my vote tonight. This is not a black and white issue, there is a lot of gray areas to discuss here.”

Another reason for her decision is due to ethics and whether it’s a political stance, something District 7 Councilman George Altgelt also questioned.

“That brings into focus some of my concerns and constituents concerns, as well,” said Altgelt.

After some continued back and forth, the item moved forward with a vote 2 against, 6 in favor.

Eads says that the group is being asked to use paint that is easy to come off and for a color that is not distracting.

This project is being funded by the coalition and is at no cost to the taxpayers.

City staff has until October to come up with an ordinance for a street painting mural process.

