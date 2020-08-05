Four men plead guilty in drug smuggling scheme

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A group of four men plead guilty for their role in a drug-smuggling scheme.

Aaron Hervey Esparza Villarreal, 27, of Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, pleaded guilty, admitting he was part of a conspiracy that involved smuggling cocaine hidden in a semi-truck. Mexican citizens Jose Contreras Rodriguez, 58, and Ernesto Yadir Martinez Campos, 39, and, Viviano Hernandez, 41, a U.S. Citizen residing in Mexico, pleaded guilty last month.

The incident happened on January 17th when officers saw two men later identified as Rodriguez and Hernandez, working on the vehicle.

They then got into a Sedan, left the area, and met up with an SUV; at which point, Hernandez handed over a trash bag to Villarreal.

Authorities attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Villarreal refused, sending them on a high-speed chase that crashed near the Evelyn Motel on San Bernardo Avenue.

When officers searched the car, they found 68 pounds of cocaine inside a trash bag.

Law enforcement also apprehended Hernandez and Rodriguez as they attempted to enter Mexico. Campos was the driver of the semi and brought the drugs into the United States from Mexico. He was also taken into custody.

Sentencing for Rodriguez, Hernandez, and Campos is set for October 28th while Villarreal is set for December 1st.

At the time of their sentencing hearings, all men face up to life in prison. They have been and will remain in custody.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.