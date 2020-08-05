It’s always summer it never gets cold

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Expect another hot and sunny day in south Texas as well as the rest of the week.

On Wednesday morning we are going to start out once again in the upper 70s and see a high of about 101 degrees.

Not much is going to change from now into the weekend.

On Thursday, we are expecting another high of 101.

Friday, we are expecting to see a high of 100 degrees and on Saturday, expect a high of 99 degrees.

We will continue to fluctuate between the upper 90s and low 100s for the rest of the weekend as well as into next week.

We should start to see things cool down as we head into September but of course cool down for us is dropping from hundreds to 90s.

