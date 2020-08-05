LISD training staff with new cleaning system

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As a return to school inches back closer, Laredo ISD is issuing a training to help keep students safe.

LISD is training their head custodians to help fight COVID-19 with a new cleaning system.

The system was initially used only in case of an emergency, but now the district has bought over $237,000 worth of equipment.

Now it’s available for all campuses in the district according to Feliciano Garcia, the director for custodial services.

“Our protocols have changed to include this product in our campuses so we’re gonna be able to disinfect during the day. Not only classrooms but also restrooms, the cafeteria, the gym, and we’re gonna be having the equipment necessary at the campus.”

They offered the sessions over two separate days between Tuesday and Wednesday.

