Advertisement

Local company donates food to Laredo College students

The company Electric Transmission Texas donated a thousand dollars to Laredo College to help with stocking their food pantry.
Laredo College receives donation
Laredo College receives donation(KGNS)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We continue to hear about what higher education institutions are doing to help our community.

The company Electric Transmission Texas donated a thousand dollars to Laredo College to help with stocking their food pantry.

The food is then distributed to Laredo College students who are in need of food during the pandemic.

LC‘s next food drive is scheduled for Thursday, the fifth drive they have held for their students.

The Electric Company says they are happy to help and hope to continue with future contributing.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Black smoke from crematorium spurs questions on social media

Updated: 1 hour ago
Interim Laredo Fire Chief Ramiro Elizondo confirmed that the crematorium kept deceased COVID-19 victims in body bags during cremation, calling it a “definite wrongdoing on their behalf.”

News

Newest death toll includes two nursing home residents

Updated: 2 hours ago
With three new COVID related deaths announced Tuesday, two of the three individuals who passed away resided at local nursing homes.

News

City council votes on “Defund the Wall” street mural

Updated: 3 hours ago
Last week, city council voted unanimously to support the No Border Wall Coalition’s street mural that reads “Defund the Wall,” a campaign that tells Washington leaders to instead fund the community’s future.

News

UISD and LISD share back to school plans

Updated: 3 hours ago
Laredo ISD and United ISD have both voted to move forward with starting the school year on August 24. However, each district has different plans to kick off the school year.

Latest News

News

Walk to End Alzheimer’s is going virtual

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Alzheimer’s Association wants people in the community to still be a part of the walk without having anyone worry about social distancing guideline, so they are inviting everyone to participate anywhere by logging in through an interactive mobile app.

News

Sames awards four students with $1,500 scholarship

Updated: 6 hours ago
Sames decided to award four different graduates from the Laredo Independent School District, one from each high school.

National

EXCLUSIVE: One on One with President Trump

Updated: 11 hours ago

Local

Man arrested for allegedly lying to police about stolen vehicle

Updated: 11 hours ago
A man is facing charges after he was allegedly caught tangled in a web of lies with local authorities.

National

Cal Cunningham reacts to deadly hurricane's impact on N.C.

Updated: 11 hours ago

Local

City and county confirm three new deaths due to COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
Another three local residents have lost their battle to COVID-19.