Local company donates food to Laredo College students

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We continue to hear about what higher education institutions are doing to help our community.

The company Electric Transmission Texas donated a thousand dollars to Laredo College to help with stocking their food pantry.

The food is then distributed to Laredo College students who are in need of food during the pandemic.

LC‘s next food drive is scheduled for Thursday, the fifth drive they have held for their students.

The Electric Company says they are happy to help and hope to continue with future contributing.

